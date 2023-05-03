MP HC orders govt physicians to end their strike, start work immediately

Jabalpur: On Wednesday, physicians at government hospitals went on an indefinite strike, but the Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered them to return to work immediately.

Token strikes by doctors are prohibited since a Public Interest Litigation on the matter is currently before a division bench consisting of Chief Justice R Malimath and Justice Vishal Mishra.

According to Inderjeet Kunwarpal Singh's attorney, Sanjay Agrawal, he filed the PIL in February 2023, when the doctors planned to go on an indefinite strike.—Inputs from Agencies