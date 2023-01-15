Most opposition parties dispute EC's remote voting machine proposal: Digvijay Singh

New Delhi: Most of the Opposition parties have decided to oppose the Election Commission's recommendation on remote electronic voting machine (RVM) as it is vague and not definite, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said on Sunday.

Following a conference of Opposition parties, at which the heads of the Congress, JD(U), CPI, CPI(M), National Conference, and JMM were all present, he made these comments.

According to Singh, there are significant political flaws in the plan for remote voting machines, such as the unclear definition of migratory labourers.—Inputs from Agencies