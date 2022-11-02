Morbi effect: 25 boats in Guj's Devbhumi Dwarka have their licences suspended

Devbhumi Dwarka, Gujarat (The Hawk): Following reports that the 25 boats were ferrying more people than was allowed, the Devbhumi Dwarka government and Gujarat Maritime Board (GMB) personnel cancelled their licences following the Morbi bridge catastrophe.

According to reports, the boat owners were carrying more passengers than was legal or had life jackets available.

"The local administration and GMB take action against the boat owners for violation of norms or regulations on a regular basis," said Parth Talsania, the deputy collector for Dwarka, to IANS. "Unfortunately, the action taken in the last two to three days is being highlighted because of the Morbi tragedy."

The officer claimed that over the previous two days, the GMB had suspended 25 boat licences for a period of seven days due to overbooking during festival days. The GMB officials are now more watchful, and they are allowing passengers despite the presence of life jackets aboard boats.

Two nautical miles separate Okha Jetty from Bet Dwarka Jetty at sea. A total of 170–180 boats are authorised to transport people between the mainland and the island. On regular days, there is less of a rush, but on festival days, there is a lot of it, and frequently, boat owners break the rules in order to make money. "But the officers will be extra cautious," the officer promised.

