Morbi bridge collapse kills 141: Police official

Morbi, Gujarat (The Hawk): As of Monday morning, 141 people had died as a result of the collapse of a suspension bridge in Morbi, Gujarat, a top police officer stated.

Inspector General of Police for the Rajkot Range, Ashok Yadav, verified the death toll to the media.

However, 132 people have died, according to Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi, and two more are still missing.

He added that the search and rescue efforts would end once the two missing people were found.

The Morbi government hospital provided a list of 99 deceased as of Monday morning, but it omitted the victims' ages.

Approximately 400 people were on the suspension bridge over the Machhu River on Sunday evening when the disaster occurred.

While the police have opened an investigation into the occurrence, a criminal complaint has been filed against the cable bridge contractor and manager.

