Moosewala's father alleges Punjab government 'harassing' him over newborn son

Balkaur Singh, father of the late singer Sidhu Moosewala, accuses the Punjab government of harassment over his new son's birth via IVF, sparking a legal and political debate.

Chandigarh: Balkaur Singh, the father of late Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala, has accused the Punjab government of harassing him over the birth of his second son.

Singh and his wife Charan Kaur welcomed a baby boy on March 17, nearly two years after Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead in Mansa district. They had opted for the In-Vitro Fertilization (IVF) technique.



In a post on Instagram on Tuesday, Singh alleged that the administration was harassing him to prove that the child was legal.



"Two days ago, by the blessings of 'Waheguru' and your prayers, we got our Shubhdeep (Sidhu Moosewala) back," Singh said in the video clip.



"However, the administration has been harassing me since morning, asking me to furnish documents of the baby. They are posing me several questions, asking me to prove that this child is legal."

In the video, he requested the government, "particularly CM 'saab' (Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann), let the treatment be completed. I hail from this place and will come wherever you call me".



"As I am pained, I want to tell you in strong words that you have a habit of taking U-turns. Your advisors give you such advice... I am not among those who take U-turns," Singh said and asserted that he did not violate any law.



"If I have done so (violate the law) then send me behind bars... lodge an FIR against me, put me in jail and then carry out an investigation. I will provide all the legal documents," he said in the video post.



Meanwhile, it is learnt that the Union Health Ministry wrote to the Punjab government on March 14 and sought a report regarding the IVF treatment of Charan Kaur while citing a media report.



According to sources, it was pointed out in the letter that under section 21 (g) (i) of the Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Act, 2021, the age limit prescribed for a woman going under ART services is between 21-50 years.

While Moosewala's father is aged around 60, his mother Charan Kaur is 58 years old.



Meanwhile, opposition party leaders slammed the AAP government over the accusations made by Moosewala's father.



Punjab Congress Chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring said, "Bhagwant Mann ji you are probably the only Punjabi who has not yet congratulated @iBalkaurSidhu ji on the birth of his son and now your administration is bothering him with its legal hurdles. Request you to stop harassing the Sidhu family and let them be happy for once."



Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said it was unfortunate to seek documents from Balkaur Singh for his baby.



He accused the state government of harassing Moosewala's family.



Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29, 2022.



The singer had unsuccessfully contested the Punjab Assembly elections in 2022 on a Congress ticket from Mansa.

—PTI