Modi Holds Bilateral Talks With German Chancellor Olaf Scholz

Berlin: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a bilateral meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin ahead of the sixth round of Biennial Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC) between India and Germany.

The Prime Minister was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour and received by Chancellor Scholz at the Federal Chancellery. The two leaders thereafter met in one-on-one format followed by delegation-level talks. Discussions covered key areas of bilateral cooperation under the overall strategic partnership, as well as regional and global developments.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz began bilateral discussions after their one-to-one meeting.

"This is their first engagement since Chancellor Scholz assumed office in December 2021. The momentum of high-level exchanges with our Strategic Partner continues," MEA said in a tweet. PM Modi, who arrived in Germany on the first leg of his three-day Europe visit, got a rousing welcome from the Indian diaspora in Berlin.

PM Modi and Olaf Scholz co-chair the 6th India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). The 6th IGC will be followed by a high-level roundtable where PM and Chancellor Scholz will interact with the top CEOs of both countries. PM Modi will also address the Indian diaspora in Germany.

PM Modi is also scheduled to visit Denmark on Tuesday to hold talks with leaders from Nordic countries, along with other high-level interactions, the visit will conclude with a stopover in Paris on Wednesday where the Prime Minister will meet the newly re-elected French President Emmanuel Macron.

