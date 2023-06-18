Modi Doesn’t Discriminate, Has Risen Above The Vote Politics, Believes In Mantra Of ‘Equitable Development' Of All: Dr Jitendra

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Science & Technology; MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr Jitendra Singh today said that rising above vote politics, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has, in the last 9 years, ensured equitable development of every region and justice to all.

Addressing a massive public rally here, Dr Jitendra Singh said, he has followed the same spirit and sought to emulate the same culture in his parliamentary constituency of Udhampur-Kathua - Doda and the best example of this is the Keediyan-Gadwal bridge which was constructed at a cost of 150 cr just to cater to one and a half Panchayat who had been demanding it for several decades. The Minister said, this is the place where Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was arrested before he passed away mysteriously thus laying down his life for duty of Karyakartas like us to develop this town of Kathua and the entire constituency with full commitment befitting the legacy of these great leaders, he said.

On the occasion, a Coffee Table Book depicting major projects brought by Dr Jitendra Singh as MP over the last 9 years was released by Union Minister Hardip Singh Puri who was on Lok Sabha Pravas. Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the “’Udhampur-Kathua-Doda” Parliamentary Constituency is the most developed constituency in India among the 550 Parliamentary Constituencies in tcountry, has seen tremendous development in the last nine years under PM Narendra Modi.

Dr. Jitendra Singh further said, ‘Udhampur-Doda-Kathua’ Parliamentary Constituency is the only Constituency in India having three centrally funded medical Colleges and the best infrastructure located in this constituency making it the best Constituency in India with the state-of-the-art health care facilities. Dr. Jitendra Singh said, this constituency has earned its name in India and in the world as the birthplace of 'Purple Revolution’ which has given rise to more than 3000 Agri-tech Start-ups not only in J&K but across the country. This Parliamentary Constituency has all the potential to contribute in theStart-up movement promoted by PM Narendra Modi, Dr. Jitendra Singh added.

Enumerating various infrastructural developments that have taken place from last many years in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the highest railway bridge in the world highest than the Eiffel tower, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mookherjee tunnel, the longest road tunnel in the world, the first highway village in India, the Devika Rejuvenation Project, North India’s first biotech park, National Institute of High AltitudeMedicine, 10 iconic destination Reasi are located in this constituency making it an infrastructural marvel in the country.

In terms of road and highway development in this constituency, Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the Vande- Bharat Express from Katra to Delhi, the North India’s first ever Cable-Stayed Bridge Atal Setu, J&K’s first inter-State bridge at Keerian-Gandyal, North India’s first Express Road Corridor from Delhi to Katra via Kathua, the new National Highway from Lakhanpur-Bani-Basohli-Doda via Chattargala Tunnel, construction of more than 200 bridges in this constituency, establishment of Kendriya Vidyalayas, Engineering Colleges under RUSA, Passport Officehas made this constituency best ever connected leading to its tremendous development compared to the other Constituencies in the country. Udhampur district located in this constituency has stood number one in the country in terms of construction of roads under PMGSY, Dr. Jitendra Singh added. Dr. Jitendra said,with the establishment of an Inter Modal Station (IMS) at Katra, a world class state of the art project in this constituency will not only improve the travelling experience of the pilgrims visiting Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine but will open numerous opportunities in terms of employment, trade etc. for the people of this constituency. DD C Chairman Col Mahan Singh, vice chairman Raghunandan Singh, ex MLAs Rajeev Jasrotia and Kuldip Raj also spoke on the occasion.