Modi, Deuba hold bilateral talks at Lumbini

On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was warmly received by the Nepal PM, his spouse Arzu Deuba, and several Ministers from the Government of Nepal.

Lumbini: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba are holding bilateral talks at Lumbini on Monday, with the two leaders set to discuss expanded cooperation in multiple areas, including hydropower, development and connectivity. PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit.

On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was warmly received by the Nepal PM, his spouse Arzu Deuba, and several Ministers from the Government of Nepal.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. Prior to this, PM Modi visited the Maya Devi Temple. He was accompanied by PM Deuba and his spouse Arzu Rana Deuba.

The PMs paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals. The two Prime Ministers also lit lamps near the Ashoka Pillar located adjacent to the temple.

Thereafter, the two Prime Ministers watered the Bodhi tree sapling from Bodh Gaya which was gifted by PM Modi to Lumbini in 2014 and also signed the temple’s visitor’s book. As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini.—ANI