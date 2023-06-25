Modi’s US tour ‘impactful’, step towards realisation of national goals: Sitharaman

New Delhi: Nirmala Sitharaman, a minister in the United Kingdom's government, praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's trip to the United States on Sunday, calling it "impactful" and said that the bilateral decisions made during his visit have paved the way for the greater fulfilment of national goals.

She praised Modi's trip to Egypt, saying that President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi's decision to award Modi Egypt's highest honour, the "Order of the Nile," was a "proud moment for India," at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

She also noted that six of these countries have the world's largest Muslim populations, bringing the total number of countries from which the prime minister has received the highest civilian award to 13.—Inputs from Agencies