NEET 2023 is the most prestigious entrance exam for all medical aspirants and due to tough competition applicants make some silly mistakes. We have come up with the 7 biggest mistakes to avoid during NEET 2023 preparation to help you score well in the Exam.



7 Biggest Mistakes to Avoid During NEET 2023 Preparation

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct NEET 2023 for various UG medical courses in all medical colleges of the country on May 7, 2023. Preparation for the exam is in the final stage and the students are anxiously waiting for NEET 2023 admit cards. However, this is also the high time to avoid doing silly mistakes in NEET 2023 preparation due to the pressure of this exam.



Students go through a lot of pressure while preparing for NEET. This rigorous process of NEET preparation makes the students study in unnatural ways that affect their scores during NEET result. Talking of competitive exams like NEET where the stakes are too high, every single mark will affect the final NEET 2023 rank. Hence, We have come up with this article telling you the 7 biggest mistakes to avoid during NEET 2023 preparation -

Mistake 1: Avoiding NCERT Textbooks

Preparing for NEET 2023 and forgetting NCERT books is unimaginable. They should go together if one has any desire to get a respectable score in NEET 2023. Avoiding the NCERT textbooks and preparing just from the reference material is one of the most common mistakes that numerous NEET 2023 applicants make. NCERT should continuously be the principal book that you go through for any subject topic. The student must finish a given chapter from the NCERT book and then look up other study material in order to prepare efficiently. Reference books ought to be utilized as supporting study material as they can never be an alternative to NCERT for NEET 2023 preparation.





Mistake 2: Mugging the Syllabus at the Last Moment

As there are only a few weeks remaining for the NEET 2023 exam date i.e. May 7, 2023, the applicants are in the final stage of their NEET 2023 preparations. It is highly expected that the students tend to mug up all the topics that they missed. This will increase the chances of getting nervous at the time of the NEET exam. All the NEET preparing applicants are advised to revise the topics that they have already prepared instead of mugging up the remaining NEET 2023 syllabus.





Mistake 3: Preparing Only Biology

Although NEET 2023 is a medical entrance exam for all Biology enthusiasts. However, preparing only for one subject will not get you enough scores. The total marks in NEET 2023 are 720 out of which 360 marks are alone for Biology, but the remaining half of Chemistry and Physics should also not be taken for granted. The applicants are advised to prepare according to the NEET 2023 syllabus and give equal attention to each subject and topic. Biology will give an additional benefit undoubtedly but it is not enough alone to get a decent NEET rank either.





Mistake 4: Not Practicing According to Negative Marking

The applicants are recommended to follow the NEET 2023 Exam Pattern in order to get a clear understanding of the marking structure of the exam. According to a recent study, the majority of NEET applicants forget to remember the negative marking while appearing for the examination. As only a few weeks are left for NEET 2023 exam, Applicants are advised to practice as much as NEET mock tests and keep negative marking of the question papers in mind.





Mistake 5: Trying to Study Everything

When preparing for NEET 2023, it is obvious that the aspirants get too involved in covering the entire syllabus in detail. It is important to understand that every brain has its own capacity. Trying to study every topic at the last moment of NEET 2023 preparation may end up having nothing. It is recommended to prepare from NEET previous years question papers and revise the topics that you have already studied.





Mistake 6: Just Mock Tests are Not Enough for NEET 2023

Solving NEET 2023 mock tests is an integral part of the overall preparation for this prestigious entrance exam. However, depending entirely on the mock tests is a very common mistake that needs to be avoided. NEET 2023 sample question papers only provide you an environment to practice your preparation before the real NEET 2023 exam. The basis of your NEET preparation still remains the NCERT books, study material, and reference books. All the aspirants of NEET 2023 are advised to practice mock tests only after their preparation is completed.





Mistake 7: Isolation is Not the Key

To prepare for national-level competitive exams like NEET 2023, an applicant requires continuous focus, and a quiet environment to study. However, isolating yourself from the world for a regular period of time will impact negatively your NEET preparation. A healthy mental state is very necessary to keep your focus on your studies. We advise you to follow a fixed timetable for NEET 2023 preparation and keep some time for family, friends, and sports to keep a balance.

Hope you don't make this mistakes. Wish you all the best for your success in NEET 2023! -

—Vijay GarG / The Hawk