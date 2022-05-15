Missing worker found murdered in J-K's Reasi

Banihal: A 40-year-old man, who was working with a private railway construction company and went missing three days ago, was found murdered in a forest area in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said. Three suspected persons including a woman and her brother were detained for questioning in connection with the murder, the officials said.

They said the deceased Reyaz Ahmad Wani, a resident of Aarpora-Doligam village of Banihal, went missing from Reasi on Thursday evening shortly after he left his accommodation to report for his duty in an under-construction railway tunnel nearby. Wani's family members tried to block Jammu-Srinagar national highway near Banihal against his mysterious disappearance but returned home after police and civil officers assured them all possible help to find the whereabouts of the missing man.

Intensifying the search for Wani, the police recovered his body from a stream in a forest area near Dugga, some 500 metres from the railway construction site on Sunday morning, the officials said. They said three persons including a sister-brother duo were detained for questioning as call details of the deceased revealed that the woman had made repeated calls to him on the day he went missing. The body of the deceased was handed over to his relatives for last rites after completion of legal formalities, the officials said, adding further details are awaited.—PTI