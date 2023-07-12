    Menu
    Minor Priest Found Hanging From Tree

    Inam Ansari
    July12/ 2023
    Etawah: The body of a 17-year-old temple priest was found hanging near the Hanuman temple premises on the Bharthana-Usrahar road here, sources said on Wednesday.
    On being informed, the Bharthana police and a forensic team reached the spot and found Puranmal Das hanging from a tree near the temple premises on Tuesday. The body has been sent for post-mortem. Station House Officer, Bharthana Bhupendra Singh Rathi said that Das had been living on the temple since the age of 5.
    His parents had died when he was very young. He —IANS

