Mini Marathon at Clement Town to Commemorate 75 Years of Independence, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

Dehradun (The Hawk): A Mini Marathon was organized at Clement Town on August 2 to commemorate the celebration of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The events organized under the Mini Marathon were 10 Km Mini Marathon, 5 Km Run and 2.5 Km Run for Ladies and Children also. The Marathon was flagged off by General Officer Commanding, Golden Key Division Maj Gen G S Choudhary, VSM at 0630 am with the 10 Km Mini Marathon followed by 5 Km and 2.5 Km Runs. A total of 479 Serving Personnel, 73 ladies and 22 children participated in the events organized in run-up to the 75th Independence Day 2022.





A variety of other events are also going to be organized in the days to come to celebrate our Independence and make aware the new generation about the glorious fight of our freedom fighters and battles fought after Independence.