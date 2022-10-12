Mig 29K snags, pilot ejects safely

New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday morning, a MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy experienced a mechanical issue while returning to base during a routine sortie off the coast of Panaji in Goa. The Indian Navy reported that the pilot was able to safely eject and was later found after a search and rescue mission.

The pilot's status is currently stable. A board of investigation has been mandated to look into the incident's origins, according to a spokeswoman for the Indian Navy on Twitter.

The pilot immediately alerted the air traffic controller to the issue once the aircraft encountered a snag (ATC). From the naval airbase in Goa, an Advance Light Helicopter was dispatched to save the pilot.

