    Mig 29K snags, pilot ejects safely

    October12/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): On Wednesday morning, a MiG 29K aircraft of the Indian Navy experienced a mechanical issue while returning to base during a routine sortie off the coast of Panaji in Goa. The Indian Navy reported that the pilot was able to safely eject and was later found after a search and rescue mission.

    The pilot's status is currently stable. A board of investigation has been mandated to look into the incident's origins, according to a spokeswoman for the Indian Navy on Twitter.

    The pilot immediately alerted the air traffic controller to the issue once the aircraft encountered a snag (ATC). From the naval airbase in Goa, an Advance Light Helicopter was dispatched to save the pilot.

