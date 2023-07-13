    Menu
    States & UTs

    Metro trains crossing Yamuna bridges with restricted speed due to rising river water level: DMRC

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    July13/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Delhi Metro trains are moving at a reduced speed of 30 kph across the four Yamuna bridges as a precautionary measure, the DMRC announced on Thursday due to the rising water level of the Yamuna. Inundating low-lying communities near the banks, the swelling river has surpassed the all-time record set in 1978.

    The water level in the Yamuna reached 208.53 metres at 10 a.m. on Thursday.

    There was a three-hour period on Thursday where the Yamuna's water level was stable, but then it began to rise again, peaking at 208.66 at 7 p.m., three metres above the 205.33 metre danger mark.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :States & UTsTags :DMRC Metro trains Yamuna bridges Yamuna water level danger mark
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in