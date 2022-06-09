Metro services on blue line delayed due to damage to Over Head Electrification wire

New Delhi: Train services on Delhi Metro's Blue line (Dwarka sector 21- Vaishali or Noida Electronic City) were delayed after damage to the Over Head Electrification wire during the morning rush hours on Thursday, according to Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). It informed that the train services remain normal on all the other metro lines. Providing an update on the Blue line, the DMRC said the damage to the OHE wire occurred due to a "flash over by an external object" between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. "Blue Line Update: There has been damage to the Over Head Electrification wire due to a flash over by an external object between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha. Repair work is being done on a war footing. Update on restoration shall be provided soon. The inconvenience is regretted," DMRC tweeted.

Notably, the blue line metro services were disrupted thrice in the past four days including today's glitch. The train services between Yamuna Bank and Indraprastha station of the Blue Line were affected from 6.35 pm to 8 pm on Monday. According to DMRC, the services were stopped to undertake the repair work of a broken contact wire (part of OHE) on the UP Line (going towards Dwarka) due to some external object (bird) hitting the OHE/pantograph of the train. During this period, train services were temporarily unavailable between Indraprastha and Yamuna Bank stations due to the absence of OHE resulting from the breakdown of the contact wire due to a bird hit. The normal train services were continuously available on the rest of the sections of Blue Line during this period in two loops i.e, from Yamuna Bank to Vaishali/NOIDA Electronic City and Indraprastha to Dwarka Sec-21 sections. Normal services on the entire Blue Line from Dwarka Sec-21 to NOIDA Electronic City/Vaishali were resumed at 8:00 pm.—ANI