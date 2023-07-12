Meta introduces Instagram, Messenger real-time avatar calls

San Francisco: Avatar calls in real time will be added to Instagram and Messenger, as announced by Meta.

The company announced the new feature in a blog post on Tuesday, saying that it will be useful for customers who don't want to show their real faces during video calls but still need a way to interact with others.

The company also informed that users may now add animated avatar stickers to their stickers in Instagram and Facebook Stories and Reels, Facebook comments, and Instagram and Messenger one-on-one message threads.

"From a jaunty wave hello or a slow clap of approval to showing off your avatar's dance moves, there are plenty of ways to put your personality on full display."

In addition, users can send personalised social stickers featuring themselves and a single buddy in 1:1 messaging threads to share an inside joke, remember a special occasion, or simply feel closer to one another.

"We're testing a new feature on Facebook and WhatsApp where you can take a live selfie and in seconds we'll give you a suggested avatar option generated from your selfie," the company stated.

In addition, users can select from those options and further customise them to best reflect who they are.

"This is a long-term process (think more SATs, less pop quiz), so we'll keep testing, refining, and improving this feature over time," it said.—Inputs from Agencies