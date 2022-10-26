Meghalaya signs agreement with NEEPCO to launch hydropower facilities

Shillong (The Hawk): The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited (NEEPCO), a state-owned company, and the government of Meghalaya on Tuesday inked a contract for the development of three hydroelectric projects.

These will be 235 MW projects.

After the agreement was signed, Deputy Chief Minister Prestone Tynsong, who is also in charge of the Power Department, stated that NEEPCO would erect the Umiam stage 1, stage 2, and stage 3 hydro power plants.

The Umiam stage 3 is nearing completion, and NEEPCO anticipates beginning the implementation process shortly.

Stages I and II would each cost roughly Rs 1,750 crore with a 70% loan.

According to Tynsong, he instructed the NEEPCO officials and engineers to make sure that the agreement that was signed on Tuesday was implemented as soon as possible and not just put on paper.

