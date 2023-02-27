Meghalaya, Nagaland voting calm, no demands for re-poll: EC

New Delhi: The Election Commission (EC) has reported that voting for the Assembly elections in Meghalaya and Nagaland went ahead without a hitch on Monday, and that neither state has requested a re-poll.

According to the EC, whereas both states have 60 Assembly seats, voting was only held on 59 seats in each.

Meghalaya postponed voting for the Sohiong seat after the unexpected death of a contender. Given that there was only ever going to be one candidate for the Naga seat of Akuluto, no vote was necessary.—Inputs from Agencies