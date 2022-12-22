MCOCA case: Lawrence Bishnoi refuses voice sample to Special Cell

New Delhi (The Hawk): Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi declined to provide a voice sample in connection with an MCOCA case filed against him and his associates. He was carried from a jail in Punjab to a CBI forensic lab here on Wednesday.

Bishnoi was transported from Punjab to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory in Lodhi Colony under heavy protection to submit a voice sample, but he refused.

Bishnoi refused to provide a voice sample in connection with the MCOCA case, according to information provided by his attorney Vishal Chopra to IANS.

When Bishnoi was being held in Tihar Jail, the Special Cell said that he was using a cell phone with the number 9643640934 to contact his supporters.

Bintu Mintu, Sampat Nehra, and Deepak alias Teenu were Bishnoi's associates, and they were in communication with him as he ran his gang from within the prison. A number of their calls had also been intercepted by the Special Cell.

The court granted permission for the plea to transport the defendants to the CFSL Lodhi Colony to have their voice samples tested in order for the Special Cell to obtain the accused's voice samples from Bishnoi, Nehra, Mintu, and Tinu.

Now, Bishnoi has been returned to Punjab.

(Inputs from Agencies)