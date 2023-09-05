    Menu
    Mau DM gets threat on social media

    Pankaj Sharma
    September5/ 2023
    Mau: The District Magistrate (DM) of Mau in Uttar Pradesh received a threat on a social media platform.

    "Will show real status if Akhilesh's government is formed," the message posted on X (formerly Twitter) said.

    It was put up from the account of one Jyoti Yadav. 

    The police have registered an FIR in Kotwali city and are investigating the matter.

    The case was registered in the city police station under section 506,507,171 F, 171 of the Indian Penal Code.

    The development comes amid bypolls being for the the Ghosi Assembly seat in Mau on Tuesday. 

    —IANS

