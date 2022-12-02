Mastermind Killer of Sidhu Moose Wala , Goldy Brar Detained In The United States: Sources

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources cited by NDTV, gangster Goldy Brar, who is suspected of being the brains behind the murder of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moose Wala in May, has been captured in the US. Goldy Brar, a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, had lately relocated from Canada, where he had resided since 2017, to the US.

According to the reports, the gangster was apprehended in California somewhere around November 20, and they added that the Indian government has not yet received any formal confirmation from California.

Brar, who claimed responsibility for Moose Wala's death in a Facebook post, reportedly went to the US under pressure. Sacramento, Frizow, and Salt Lake served as his safe haven while he was residing in Fresno.

The intelligence division of the Delhi Police, the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) of India, and their colleagues in Punjab reportedly received information that Goldy Brar's arrest had created a significant uproar in California.

Bhagwant Mann, the chief minister of Punjab, acknowledged the information at a press conference while campaigning for his party, AAP, in Gujarat for the assembly elections. "This morning's news has been confirmed. Being the head of state, I can tell you that a powerful mobster, Goldy Brar, who is currently incarcerated in America, is sitting in Canada "According to news organisation ANI, he stated.

Recently, the father of Sidhu Moose Wala urged that the government declare a 2 crore prize for any information on Goldy Brar.

