Massive fire breaks out in Delhi’s Azadpur Market, no casualties reported

New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at Delhi's Azadpur vegetable market, known locally as the Azadpur Mandi, an official said on Friday.

The official informed that the fire broke out at 5.15 pm on Friday.

However, no casualties have been reported in the incident, according to sources.

As many as 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a distress call was received.

The fire was brought under control and the cooling process was underway at the time of filing this report.

Further, according to officials, it is suspected that the fire broke out in a garbage pile behind a tomato vendor's at the Azadpur Mandi and spread in no time.

Further details are awaited.

The market in North Delhi is considered to be the largest of its kind in Asia.

Earlier on Friday, a massive fire broke out at a chemical warehouse in Ghaziabad's Kotwali Ghantaghar area.

However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

—ANI