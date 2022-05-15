Maoists set ablaze 10 vehicles in Jharkhand's Latehar

Latehar: Maoists set ablaze 10 vehicles that were being used for the construction of roads and bridges in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police said on Sunday.

The Maoists torched eight vehicles, including excavators and tankers of a construction company, in Baskarcha in Mahuadanr police station area on Saturday night, they said.

These vehicles were engaged in the construction of roads in the area, they added.

Two more vehicles, including a mixer machine, were set ablaze in Potmadih a while later, police said.

These vehicles were being used for the construction of a bridge, they said.

"Maoists took the responsibility for the incident, issuing a leaflet," Deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajesh Kujur said.

The vehicles were burnt over extortion, he said.

"Police are conducting raids to nab the ultras," Kujur said.—PTI