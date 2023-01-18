    Menu
    Manpreet Badal joins BJP; Cong says 'clouds' over party have cleared

    January18/ 2023

    New Delhi / Chandigarh: Former Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal joined the BJP on Wednesday and slammed the Congress, which he left before starting his new political career, for factionalism.

    The Congress took a shot at the former finance minister of Punjab by saying that "clouds (badal) have cleared over the Punjab Congress."

    The five-time MLA praised the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, saying that India has become stronger under their nearly nine-year rule, both diplomatically and economically.—Inputs from Agencies

