Mann Defends Kejriwal Meeting Punjab Officials

Chandigarh: Facing flak from the opposition parties over Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's meeting with the state's top officers in his absence, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said it was he who sent the officials for "training" to the national capital.

Talking to the media in Jalandhar district, Mann asserted that he is taking all decisions while rejecting the opposition charge that his government is being run through "remote control" from Delhi.

Newly elected AAP government in Punjab had come under fire from opposition parties, who had described the meeting as an interference in the state affairs and the breach of federalism.

The Punjab CM was called a "rubber stamp" by former chief minister Amarinder Singh.

"I am taking all decisions," Mann told reporters in Jalandhar while defending the meeting.

When asked that he was not present in the meeting held by Kejriwal with state officials in Delhi, Mann said, "I had sent them. For training, the same officers had gone to Gujarat and for training they had gone to Tamil Nadu. If we have to send them to Israel for Punjab's benefit, I will send them there too."

"In coming days, I will send my officers to Delhi, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu," he said.

CM Bhagwant Mann said that the Delhi government’s reforms in education, health and power sector are unmatched adding that there is no harm in getting training from them: Punjab Chief Minister's Office (CMO)

"If I find something good in West Bengal, then I will send my officers there. If I find something good in Gujarat, I will send them there too," added Mann.

He said the "good news" about which he had indicated earlier will be announced on April 16.

"Then you will say keep sending them," he said, asking the opposition parties not to criticise just for the sake of criticism.

Replying to a question on the alleged multi-crore scholarship scam that surfaced during the previous regime, Mann said those involved in it will soon be put behind the bars.

Mann said the key accused will be soon seen filing applications in courts for better facilities in jails.

To another question, Mann ruled out any possibility of the state government purchasing new vehicles for the ministers.

He said the opposition is baselessly spreading such canards in dearth of any issue against the AAP government in the state.

Mann said there was no such move by the state government. "Show us even one vehicle that we are going to buy," said Mann.

Earlier in the day, Congress MLA Pargat Singh in a tweet alleged, "Punjab AAP Ministers and MLAs are really in a hurry to become VIPs. Demanding 50 lakh Fortuners & 30 Lakh Innova Crystas when the state is already under 3 lakh crore debt. Punjabis have surely been taken for a ride by @BhagwantMann & @ArvindKejriwal's Aam Aadmis."

Mann said every guarantee promised with people will be fulfilled.

He said less than a month has passed since the formation of the new government in Punjab. Every promise made with people will be delivered at every cost, he added.

He said the state government will ensure judicious use of funds under the centrally sponsored schemes for the well being of people.

He said the rural development fund will be released by the Union government soon as the Cabinet has approved Punjab Rural Development Amendment (Ordinance) on Wednesday.

Mann said the Centre has withheld the RDF as the previous governments have "diverted these funds for their vested political interests".

—PTI