    Manipur: 16 looted weapons, ammunition, explosives recovered

    Sunil Aswal
    August27/ 2023
    Imphal: Security forces, which continued their search operation to recover the looted arms since May, on Saturday found 16 sophisticated weapons, 70 ammunition and 16 explosives in Manipur's Imphal-East, Imphal-West and Kangpokpi districts, police said.

    A police official said that besides search operations for the looted arms in both valley and hill areas, checking of vehicles continued across the violence hit state.

    A total of 127 checkpoints were set up in different districts of Manipur to check the movement of vehicles and inimical elements while 2257 persons were detained in connection with violations of various laws and government instructions in different districts of the state.

    —IANS

