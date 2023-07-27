Manipur Viral Video: Home Ministry To Refer Case To CBI

New Delhi: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) will refer Manipur viral video case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), the government sources said on Thursday.

A 26-second video from Manipur has triggered outrage in the whole country where two women were stripped naked, assaulted and paraded by a mob.

The sources further told ANI that the Centre will also file an affidavit in Supreme Court requesting the trial of a viral video case to take place outside Manipur. The incident allegedly took place on May 4, a day after ethnic clashes broke out in Manipur.

After a video of the same went viral, the police swung into action and arrested seven people, including the main accused.

The source further said that the mobile phone from which Manipur women's viral video was shot has been recovered and the person who shot the video has also been arrested. The violence in Manipur erupted after a rally by the All Tribal Students Union of Manipur (ATSUM) on May 3 in protest against the proposed inclusion of people belonging to the Meitei community in the list of Scheduled Tribes (STs). —ANI