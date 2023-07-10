Manipur violence: Policeman killed, 10 injured in west Kangpokpi

Imphal: On Monday, at least 10 people were injured and one police officer was killed in intense overnight fighting in Manipur's west Kangpokpi district.

There was a brief pause between 3 and 6 a.m., but then the sound of indiscriminate firing could be heard coming from the Phayeng and Singda villages. Officials have stated that the targets of the shooting were villages and hills in the Kangchup region of Kangpokpi district.

Between the two towns is a buffer zone that is managed by the Assam Rifles. It was said by officials that the full picture could be known only after the end of the fighting and that they could not rule out the possibility of additional losses on both sides.—Inputs from Agencies