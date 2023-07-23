Manipur violence fueled by rumours and fake news: Officials

Imphal: Officials from several security agencies monitoring the situation in the restive northeastern state of Manipur have stated that rumours and fake news have played a major role in fueling the ethnic violence that started on May 3 and has left over 160 dead.

After a picture of a body wrapped in polythene was circulated in the Imphal valley with the false claim that the victim had been murdered by tribals in Churachandpur, a spate of sexual attacks occurred, including the despicable incident on May 4 in Kangpokpi district, where two women were paraded naked and assaulted by several people.

The video of the Kangpokpi incident surfaced on social media last week, sparking massive outrage in the country. The picture was later found to be that of a woman murdered in the national capital, but by that time the fire had engulfed the valley. What was witnessed the next day put humanity to shame, says an official.—Inputs from Agencies