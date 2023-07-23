Manipur sexual assault: TNCC to hold protest on July 26

Chennai: Across all of the assembly constituencies in Tamil Nadu, the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) will host a protest meeting on June 26 in response to the sexual assault in Manipur.

The Manipur government's inaction in the case of the sexual assault of two tribal women has been criticised by the state Congress leadership.

TNCC state president, K.S. Alagiri in a statement on Sunday said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not prepared to give an explanation on the Manipur incident in parliament and is disrespecting it.

The Congress leader added that the opposition wanted to impose President's rule in Manipur. It is to be noted that the Tamil Nadu Mahila Congress had on Saturday conducted protests in Chennai on Saturday condemning the Manipur sexual assault case. The Manipur government's dismissal and the imposition of presidential rule were also demands of the Mahila Congress.—Inputs from Agencies