    Manipur Police makes fifth arrest in connection with parading incident

    Nidhi Khurana
    July22/ 2023
    Imphal: On Saturday, officials from Manipur's police announced that they had apprehended a fifth suspect, a man of roughly 19 years old, in connection with the naked parading of two women on May 4 in the district of Kangpokpi.

    The two women were apparently sexually assaulted and then released. On Wednesday, a 26-second clip of the tragic event went viral.

    The first arrest related to the event was made the next day. A man who was part of the mob that dragged one of the women during the B. Phainom village parade was taken into custody. Later that day, three further arrests were made.—Inputs from Agencies

