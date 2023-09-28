Manipur DGP forms committee to probe allegations of 'excess force' by security forces

Imphal (Manipur): Taking cognisance of reports about allegations of use of 'excess force' by security forces during the maintenance of law and order in the last few days in the Imphal area, Director General of Police Manipur Rajiv Singh on Thursday ordered to form a committee to look into the issues and asked it to submit a report at the earliest.

"There have been various reports/allegations of the use of excess force by the Security forces during the maintenance of law & order situations in the last few days in the Imphal area. To verify such complaints/allegations, a committee is being formed to look into the issues and submit the report at the earliest," read the order issued by the Director General Of Police Manipur on Thursday.

The Committee wil be headed by K Jayanta Singh, Inspector General of Police (Administration), Manipur and assisted by Th Sanatomba Singh, AAIG(Adm).

Fresh protests erupted in Manipur on Monday after a video showing the bodies of two students who reportedly went missing in July went viral on social media.

The government responded by re-imposing the suspension of internet services for five days as a precautionary measure and announced that all schools in the state would be closed till Friday.

Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Wednesday strongly denounced the alleged "kidnapping and killing" of two students, while pledging to deliver justice to the state's residents.

Meanwhile, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) will be providing security to the team of the Central Bureau of Investigation which is visiting violence-hit areas in Manipur.

"Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been given charge of security of CBI teams visiting various locations in Manipur for investigation purposes and collection of evidence," a senior official told ANI.

On Wednesday, a CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal to investigate the incident.

In the cases registered or transferred to the CBI, teams have to visit the scene of the crime, recreate the scene, collect forensic evidence, and send it to the Central Forensic Science Laboratory.

"To ensure speedy investigation and keeping the safety of CBI officials on priority, CRPF personnel will accompany them during their visits in violence-hit areas for investigation purposes," the official added.

At present, CBI has registered 11 FIRs, including the viral video of two young tribal women paraded naked. The investigation of all the cases is underway.

Manipur has been witnessing violence since May 3, following the protests against the High Court's order asking the state government to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the category of Scheduled Tribes (ST).

—ANI