Manipur Assembly adjourned sine die after just 11 minutes amid ruckus

Imphal: The one-day session of the Manipur Assembly, held on Tuesday for the first time since violence broke out in the state on May 3, lasted just 11 minutes before the Speaker adjourned the session amid protests on the floor of the House.



At the beginning of the session, soon after Speaker Thokchom Satyabrata took his seat, Congress Legislature Party leader and former CM Okram Ibobi Singh protested the nature of the session. “Is it (the session) emergency or short notice? We are confused. There is no rule of law in the land,” he said.

“This is a mockery. Let us save democracy, let us save the Constitution,” Ibobi Singh shouted, and all the five Congress MLAs joined him in the protest, shouting slogans and holding placards.

In the midst of the protests, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh moved an obituary reference and proposed a two-minute silence for those killed in the violence.

Biren Singh also said that discussions regarding matters that were pending in court were not required to be held in the House.



As the protests continued, the Speaker announced a 30-minute break, and after that, he adjourned the session sine die.

Ten MLAs from the Kuki community, including two cabinet ministers, did not attend the session. All the Meitei MLAs and the 10 Naga MLAs were present.

—PTI