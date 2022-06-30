Man Who Supported Kanhaiya Lal Murder On Social Media Held In Noida

Noida: The Noida Police on Thursday arrested a man for sharing and liking a video and allegedly supporting the killing of Kanhaiya Lal, the tailor who was brutally murdered by two men in Rajasthan's Udaipur.

A senior police official said the arrested accused was identified as Ashif Khan, a resident of village Chhaprauli of Noida sector 168.

Noida Police had received a complaint that on Facebook, a video of Kanhaiya Lal murder was posted and Ashif was supporting and commenting in favour of the killing.

The police lodged an FIR under section 505(2) and 295A of the IPC.

A police team was formed to immediately nab the accused as it could have invited untoward incidents.

"Ashif was held from a nearby area of the Expressway canal. We have recovered the cell phone which he used to post the message," the police said.

The police said that they would produce him before the court. —IANS