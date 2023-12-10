Man violently kills puppy in MP, Scindia demands punishment

Outcry Over Heartbreaking Act: Man's Brutal Killing of Puppy in Guna District Sparks Outrage and Calls for Justice from Political Leaders.

Bhopal: In a heart-wrenching incident, a man violently killed a puppy after throwing the animal on ground and then kicking it repeatedly in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district.



The incident came to limelight after the incident was captured in a CCTV camera installed in front of a shop. The CCTV footage shows the young man sitting in front of a closed shop when two puppies approach him, sniffing him playfully. Suddenly, the man's demeanor shifts drastically.



The man grabs one puppy throws it violently on the ground and then kick the puppy repeatedly until the helpless animal succumbs.



The remaining five puppies watch in terror as their companion is mercilessly killed. The cruelty of the act and the complete disregard for life left residents deeply disturbed.



The viral video of the brutal incident has also disturbed the minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and he has demanded strict punishment for this cruel act.



Scindia posted a message on his social media handle and appealed Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to ensure that the culprit gets rigorous punishment.



"This is horrifying and disturbing. There is no doubt that the man should be penalised for this barbarism. @ChouhanShivraj Ji, may please see."



CM Chouhan responded to that saying the perpetrator would face the tough action. "Deeply disturbed by the horrifying incident. Swift and strict action will be taken to ensure justice is served. We unequivocally condemn such acts of barbarism, and the individual responsible will face the consequences," Chouhan said.

—IANS