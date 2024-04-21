    Menu
    Man sets pregnant wife on fire in Punjab's Amritsar

    In a horrifying act of domestic violence, Sukhdev Singh allegedly murdered his pregnant wife by setting her on fire in Bulley Nangal village, leaving the community and local authorities in shock.

    Representative Image

    Amritsar: A man allegedly tied his 23-year-old pregnant wife to bed and set her on fire in Bulley Nangal village of Baba Bakala area, police on Sunday said.

    Sukhdev Singh burned his wife to death on Friday after a fight with her, they said.

    Sukhdev tied his wife Pinky, who was six months pregnant and was expecting twins, to a bed and set her on fire, they said.

    By the time police, which was informed by village Sarpanch about the incident, reached the house, the woman had died of burns.

    Sukhdev, who had fled after the act, has been arrested and booked for murder, police said.

    Sukhdev and Pinki had married around two and half years ago.

    —PTI

