    Man set himself ablaze outside Israeli Embassy in Washington, police say

    February26/ 2024
    A critical incident unfolded at the Israeli Embassy in Washington as a man set himself on fire, prompting an intense investigation and highlighting the ongoing protests against the Gaza Strip war.

    Washington: A man set himself on fire Sunday afternoon outside the Israeli Embassy in Washington, according to the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington.

    Officers with the US Secret Service extinguished the fire outside the embassy, in northwestern Washington, around 1 pm, said Vito Maggiolo, a spokesperson with the city's fire department. The man was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries and remains in critical condition.

    The police also investigated a suspicious vehicle nearby for explosives, but Sean Hickman, a police spokesperson, said the scene had been cleared by 4 pm. Officers with the Secret Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives had worked with Washington's explosive ordnance disposal unit to investigate the incident.

    No embassy staff members were injured, and all were accounted for, according to Tal Naim, a spokesperson for the Israeli Embassy in Washington.

    The embassy has been the site of sustained protests against the war in the Gaza Strip as the civilian death toll in the devastated enclave continues to climb, with more than 29,000 dead, according the local health ministry officials.

    In December, a protester self-immolated in front of the Israeli consulate in Atlanta in what police said was "likely an extreme act of political protest."

    —International New York Times

