Man kills his younger sister in Gonda, UP, as an act of honour

Gonda (The Hawk): A young man allegedly killed his younger sister with a knife in what appears to be an act of honour before turning himself in at the Katra Bazar police station in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh.

According to reports, the accused was unhappy about his 16-year-old sister's alleged liaison with a lad from a different neighbourhood.

The young man had earlier beaten his sister after overhearing them talking.

On the basis of a complaint from the boy's mother, the police have registered a FIR of murder against the youth and sent the body for a post-mortem.

He was detained, and the murder weapon with a sharp edge that was used to kill the girl was also found.

The young man, according to Colonelganj's circle officer Munna Upadhyay, was a labourer.

Three years prior, Saleem, who had a job in Delhi, had killed himself.

He resided in the village of Damodar, along with her mother and younger sister.

He saw his sister talking to a young man from another community's neighbourhood. The two siblings originally got into a fight over this. The situation escalated once more later that evening when he saw his sister on the phone with the same boy, according to Upadhyay.

He pulled out a sharp-edged blade in a fit of rage and hacked his sister to death. He then arrived at the police station and turned himself in, according to the authorities.

(Inputs from Agencies)