    Man falls off Mumbai local train, dies

    The Hawk
    August3/ 2022

    Thane:  A 25-year-old man fell off a fast Mumbai local train between Dombivli and Diva stations and died on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

    As per the preliminary investigation, the man was travelling on a CSTM-bound suburban train in the morning. He was probably standing on a footboard when his head hit a pole along the railway track.

    He fell on the fast track near Mhatardeshwar temple, the GRP said.

    The man, who is yet to be identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

    Police have found a railway season ticket up to Ghatkopar station in Mumbai and a high-end mobile phone on the body.

    The deceased is a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, GRP said.

