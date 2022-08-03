Man falls off Mumbai local train, dies

Thane: A 25-year-old man fell off a fast Mumbai local train between Dombivli and Diva stations and died on Wednesday, the Government Railway Police (GRP) said.

As per the preliminary investigation, the man was travelling on a CSTM-bound suburban train in the morning. He was probably standing on a footboard when his head hit a pole along the railway track.

He fell on the fast track near Mhatardeshwar temple, the GRP said.

The man, who is yet to be identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Police have found a railway season ticket up to Ghatkopar station in Mumbai and a high-end mobile phone on the body.

The deceased is a resident of Badlapur in Thane district, GRP said.