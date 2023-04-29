Man caught doing inappropriate act on Delhi Metro, police file FIR (Ld)

New Delhi: An official said on Friday that the Delhi Police has registered a case after a video of a guy engaging in an indecent act onboard a moving Delhi Metro train went viral on social media.

A senior police officer stated that the police had taken suo-moto action and filed a complaint under IPC 294 (obscene actions and songs), and that an investigation was already underway.

The video has sparked outrage among the public. The man can be seen seated inside the train and engaging in an inappropriate act without any fear or shame.

Women and children's safety on the Delhi Metro has been called into doubt after the incident.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) took notice of the footage and demanded immediate action from the Delhi Police and the Delhi Metro early on Friday.

"Came across a viral video wherein a man can be seen shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. I am issuing a notice to Delhi Police and Delhi Metro to ensure strictest possible action against this shameful act," DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal said in a tweet.

In a tweet sent out on Friday, the DMRC said it would intensify the deployment of flying squads in the metro.

"We request the commuters to conduct themselves responsibly while travelling by Metro. If the other commuters notice any objectionable behaviour, they should immediately report the matter on the DMRC Helpline detailing the corridor, station, time etc.

"DMRC will intensify the number of flying squads comprising Metro and security staff to monitor such behaviour in the Metro and necessary action under relevant provisions of law shall be taken," it tweeted.—Inputs from Agencies