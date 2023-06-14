    Menu
    Man arrested for sexually molesting minor in J&K's Baramulla

    The Hawk
    June14/ 2023

    Srinagar: The J&K Police arrested a man on Wednesday who was accused of sexually molesting a minor boy in Baramulla district.

    Police sources said, "Police station Kreeri in Baramulla district received a written complaint yesterday in which the father of a 6-year-old minor boy complained that his son had been sexually molested and then threatened not to disclose the name of the criminal.

    "After registering a FIR in Kreeri police station, the accused was swiftly arrested."

    Now, additional investigation is taking place.—Inputs from Agencies

