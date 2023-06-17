Man arrested for kidnapping niece, demanding Rs 25 lakh ransom

Gurugram: A man has been arrested for reportedly kidnapping his niece and demanding Rs 25 lakh from his brother-in-law, police said.

The girl's father reportedly filed a complaint to police on Friday, saying that his daughter,12 years old, had been abducted from Sector 37D, Gurugram, and that the kidnapper had demanded Rs 25 lakh in ransom.

Based on the complaint, a case was made against the alleged kidnapper at the Sector-10A police station.

Within four hours of the report being filed at a Fazilpur PG on the night between Friday and Saturday, the police had apprehended the kidnapper and rescued the girl.

Dheeraj (25), the complainant's brother-in-law, has been named as the accused.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was staying at his sister/brother-in-law's (complainant) house for four-five days.

The police said he informed his niece he was going for a walk on Friday and asked if she wanted to join him so they could surprise her parents.

The girl came out of the house at the prescribed time (6 p.m.) and the accused booked a car and took her to the PG accommodation in Fazilpur. After that, he threatened the father of the girl with a WhatsApp call, asking for Rs 25 lakh.

"We traced the accused through CCTV footage and also traced his phone location and vehicle. The accused is in police custody for further investigation," said Varun Dahiya, ACP (Crime).—Inputs from Agencies