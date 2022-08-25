Man accused of raping fiancee marries her during parole in UP

Pilibhit: A 26-year-old man, accused of raping his fiancee, was granted a four-hour parole from the court to marry her in this district of Uttar Pradesh. The marriage was solemnised at a temple in presence of policemen and families of the couple with mutual consent. The court will now decide whether to allow withdrawal of the rape case.

A case had been registered against the accused by his 23-year-old fiancee. She made the rape allegations after their marriage was called off due to a dispute between the families over dowry.

The man was sent to jail in April. However, two families recently reached a compromise and told the court that they want to stop proceedings in the case. Thereafter, the court granted him parole.

Sanjay Kumar Rai, jailor of Pilibhit district prison, said: “On August 22, we received the court order, allowing four hours parole to an undertrial who was held in a rape case. Following the court order, we wrote to SP Pilibhit to make necessary security arrangements and he was released on parole on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.”

Both the parties had gone to the court and filed their affidavits after reaching a settlement that the rape accused will marry the survivor. During the hearing, the court granted him parole, ordered him to marry the survivor in police custody on August 23 and file a proof for the same.

