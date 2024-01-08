Maldivian Envoy Visits MEA Office in Delhi Amid Diplomatic Tension

Amidst escalating tensions, Maldives Envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb's visit to the MEA office in Delhi raises eyebrows. The diplomatic row unfolds following derogatory remarks on social media by Maldivian ministers about PM Modi's Lakshadweep trip. India-Maldives relations face strain as the Maldivian government distances itself, emphasizing commitment to positive dialogue. Former President Solih condemns the offensive language, calling for the preservation of the age-old friendship.

New Delhi: Ibrahim Shaheeb, the Maldives Envoy to India, was observed at the Ministry of External Affairs in Delhi's South Block on Monday morning. This visit coincides with escalating tensions following derogatory social media comments made by several Maldivian ministers regarding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent trip to Lakshadweep.



High Commissioner Ibrahim Shaheeb was spotted entering and leaving the MEA office building within a short span of time. The controversy sparked after various Maldivian officials, including a deputy minister, publicly made disrespectful comments referencing PM Modi's visit to Lakshadweep.



During his January 2 visit, PM Modi shared his experiences, including snorkeling adventures and picturesque scenes of Lakshadweep's landscapes on social media. However, these posts were met with deleted posts from Maldives' Deputy Minister of Youth Empowerment, Shiuna, mocking and disrespecting PM Modi.



In response, the Maldivian government swiftly distanced itself from these remarks. Minister of Foreign Affairs Moosa Zameer labeled such comments against foreign leaders as "unacceptable" and emphasized that they don't align with the official stance of the Maldivian government. Zameer stressed the country's commitment to nurturing positive relationships, especially with neighboring nations.



Former Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih condemned the offensive language directed at India and reaffirmed the historical bond between India and the Maldives, urging against any negative impact on this enduring friendship.



Similarly, former Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid criticized the disparaging remarks made on social media by officials from the current Maldivian government and urged the government to identify and reprimand those responsible.



Additionally, sections of India's film industry expressed solidarity with PM Modi, denouncing the disrespectful comments by Maldivian leaders and endorsing PM Modi's vision to boost beach tourism in Lakshadweep.

—Input from Agencies