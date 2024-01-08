Maldives ex-Foreign Minister Criticizes Offensive Remarks, Urges Diplomatic De-escalation Amidst Growing Tensions with India

Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon's Strong Critique Amid Diplomatic Tensions: ANI Exclusive Reveals Insights and Calls for De-escalation

New Delhi: Former Maldivian Foreign Minister Dunya Maumoon has strongly criticized recent derogatory comments from Maldivian ministers aimed at Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Lakshadweep amid escalating diplomatic tensions between the countries. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Maumoon urged de-escalation and emphasized the need for respectful discourse between nations.



While acknowledging the historical ties between India and the Maldives, Maumoon highlighted instances of past disagreements. She condemned the racist remarks, stressing that such language is unacceptable despite the value of freedom of expression.



Maumoon expressed gratitude for India's support in various sectors and emphasized the importance of the special relationship between the two nations. She appealed to both Indian and Maldivian leaders to collaborate in de-escalating tensions and reaffirming their strong friendship.



Regarding the controversial statements made by Maldivian ministers, Maumoon labeled them as unacceptable, suggesting the need for guidance for the individuals involved. She stressed the importance of prevention and respectful language in diplomatic discussions to avoid such situations in the future.



Highlighting India's historical support during crises, including the 1988 coup attempt and recent challenges like the water crisis and COVID-19 pandemic, Maumoon underscored the enduring strength of the India-Maldives friendship despite occasional disagreements.

—Input from Agencies