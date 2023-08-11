    Menu
    Malabar exercise begins off Sydney

    Nidhi Khurana
    August11/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: On Friday, the navy of India, the United States, Australia, and Japan launched the high-stakes Malabar exercise off the coast of Sydney.

    The 11-day drill features the participation of the Indian Navy's indigenous frontline destroyers INS Sahyadri and INS Kolkata as well as the P-8I maritime surveillance aircraft.

    Officials have stated that the exercise will feature live weapon firing drills alongside high intensity operations in the anti-surface, anti-air, and anti-submarine domains of warfare.—Inputs from Agncies

