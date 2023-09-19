Major fire at govt office in Bengal’s Durgapur, crucial files destroyed

Kolkata: Several crucial and classified files were feared destroyed in a fire at the main office of Asansol-Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) at the prime industrial township of Durgapur in West Bengal's West Burdwan district.

Locals said the fire was first noticed at around 2.30 a.m. Tuesday following which they informed the nearby fire services office. By the time a couple of fire tenders reached the spot, the fire had taken a devastating shape engulfing the entire office.

Fortunately, the fire broke out at early hours and because of the empty office there was no casualty. Finally, the fire was brought under control at around 9 am. on Tuesday following hours of rigorous fire-fighting by as many as 11 fire tenders.

However, following the fire, questions are being raised on whether the fire was a matter of accident or is there some kind of sabotage involved behind it so that some crucial and confidential files get destroyed by the fire.

According to ADDA chairman and Trinamool Congress legislator from Raniganj Tapas Bandopadhyay, the exact nature of loss can be ascertained at a later stage. “We will conduct a high- level probe in the matter,” he said.

According to the divisional officer of the state fire services department, Suvrangshu Majumdar, the exact reason behind the fire is yet to be ascertained. “Short circuit can be a reason behind it. However, the exact reason can be ascertained only after forensic examination,” he said.

—IANS