Mahila Congress Pays Tribute To Ankita Bhandari, Demand That The Criminals Be Hanged Soon

Dineshpur/Rudrapur (The Hawk): Metropolitan Mahila Congress workers paid tribute to Ankita Bhandari by lighting a lamp. On this occasion, Meena Sharma, senior vice-president of Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee and former chairperson of Rudrapur Municipal Council, while addressing a tribute program on Kalyani river, said that the murder of 19-year-old girl Ankita Bhandari in Rishikesh is a gross condemnation. Sharma said that the criminals should not go to the box and they should be hanged soon. Earlier, under the leadership of Meena Sharma, Senior Vice President of Uttarakhand Pradesh Mahila Congress Committee and President of Mahanagar Mahila Congress Committee, Monica Dhali, dozens of women reached Kalyani river and paid tribute to Ankita Bhandari. On this occasion, women paid tribute to Ankita Bhandari by lighting a lamp and flowing it in the Kalyani river. Councilors Preeti Sana, Saroj Rani, Manju Jain, Poonam Gupta, Uma Sarkar, Madhu Sikdar Sophia Naaz, Ganga Devi, Baby Rani, Savitri Devi, Madhuri Sharma, Sonu Sharma, Mithilesh, Rajkumari, Prema Devi, Seema, Chandni, Pushpa Lata, Kiran, Mamta, Sangeeta Gupta, Leela Rani etc were present.