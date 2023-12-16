    Menu
    Maharashtra: Six dead after truck rams into car at Sonkhamb in Nagpur

    Pankaj Sharma
    December16/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    Tragedy: Fatal Collision Claims Six Lives as Truck Rams Car in Nagpur District - Nagpur Rural Police Report Horrific Accident at Sonkhamb in Katol Taluka

    The mangled remains of the car

    Nagpur (Maharashtra): In a tragic accident, six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka of Nagpur district on Friday midnight.
    The deceased have been identified as Ajay Dashrath Chikhle (45), Vitthal Digambar Thote (45), Sudhakar Ramchandra Mankar (42), Ramesh Omkar Helonde (48), Mayur Moreshwar Ingle (26) and Vaibhav Sahebrao Chikhle (32).

    Nagpur Rural Police said, "Six people died after a truck rammed into a car at Sonkhamb in Katol taluka, Nagpur, late last night. The injured have been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur."
    Seven persons in the car were travelling from Nagpur towards Katol when a truck hit the car hard. The injured has been admitted to the trauma centre at the government medical hospital in Nagpur.

    The mangled remains of the car narrated the magnitude of the horrific accident.

    —ANI

